Canaccord Genuity Raises Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $1.75

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HTLZF opened at $0.89 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
