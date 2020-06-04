Canaccord Genuity Raises Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to $1.75

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTLZF opened at $0.89 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

