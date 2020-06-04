Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

