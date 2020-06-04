Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCMLY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

