FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

