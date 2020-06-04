Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $67.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

EGHSF opened at $47.86 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

