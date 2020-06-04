NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCMYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research raised NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NTT Docomo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.02.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.