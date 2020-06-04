JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Overweight”

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

