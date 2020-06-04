Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

