E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

EONGY stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

