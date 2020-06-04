Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

