ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ATNI opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $969.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ATN International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

