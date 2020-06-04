Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.30 and a beta of 0.85. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

