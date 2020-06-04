Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,479.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,821 shares of company stock worth $484,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

