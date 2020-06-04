Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.