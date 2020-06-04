Deutsche Bank Increases ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $12.50

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.46 and a beta of 2.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $401,037.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,677 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

