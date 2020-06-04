Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.76.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.