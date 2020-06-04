Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ASMB stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $646.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ATN International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
ATN International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Arco Platform Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Arco Platform Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Ardelyx Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Ardelyx Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Aptinyx Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Aptinyx Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Bank Increases ANGI Homeservices Price Target to $12.50
Deutsche Bank Increases ANGI Homeservices Price Target to $12.50
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aileron Therapeutics
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aileron Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report