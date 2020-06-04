Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ASMB stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $646.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

