Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,024,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

