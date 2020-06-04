PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $1.36. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 76,143 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

About PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

