Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

ASPU has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,240.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

