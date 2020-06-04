Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Raised to $12.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of ASPU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $95,118.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,143.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

