Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.56. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.