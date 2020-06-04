Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.60.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,022,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 239,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

