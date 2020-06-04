Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.79. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 102,383 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

