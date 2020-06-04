Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 8,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.