Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 8,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

