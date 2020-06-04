Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Buy

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

