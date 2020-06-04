Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALNA. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.90. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

