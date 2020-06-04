Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Sell

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

