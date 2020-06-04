BMO Capital Markets Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $5.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGFMF. CIBC cut shares of AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

AGF Management stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

