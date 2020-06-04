AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to GBX 9,100

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 8,780 ($115.50) to GBX 9,100 ($119.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,186.67 ($107.69).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,787 ($115.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,431.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,627.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.