AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to GBX 9,100

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 8,780 ($115.50) to GBX 9,100 ($119.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,186.67 ($107.69).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,787 ($115.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,431.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,627.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allena Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Allena Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR to Sell
BMO Capital Markets Increases AGF Management Price Target to $5.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases AGF Management Price Target to $5.00
AstraZeneca PT Raised to GBX 9,100
AstraZeneca PT Raised to GBX 9,100
Ascential Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Ascential Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AFH Financial Group
Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AFH Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report