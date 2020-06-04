Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ascential to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340.90 ($4.48).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 273.88 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.16.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($130,514.09).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

