Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 569 ($7.48) to GBX 524 ($6.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:AFHP opened at GBX 337 ($4.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. AFH Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.08.

In related news, insider Mark Chambers bought 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,949.98 ($32,820.28).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

