Analyzing AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) & Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AAON alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AAON and Carrier Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carrier Global 0 6 4 0 2.40

Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $18.71, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AAON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.37% 23.12% 18.04% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $469.33 million 6.14 $53.71 million $1.02 54.29 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 0.99 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AAON.

Summary

AAON beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.