Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ontex Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Ontex Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of ONXXF opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

