Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Planet 13 stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
Planet 13 Company Profile
