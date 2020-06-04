Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Planet 13 stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.