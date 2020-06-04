Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head to Head Review

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.86 $39.19 million $1.60 19.29 Welltower $5.12 billion 4.81 $1.23 billion $4.16 14.18

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 Welltower 2 9 7 0 2.28

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $62.69, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 8.00% 2.11% 1.09% Welltower 24.71% 8.51% 4.26%

Summary

Welltower beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

