Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOLX. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

HOLX opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

