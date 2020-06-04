Comparing Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision BioSciences and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 176.66%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Organovo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 17.42 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -3.91 Organovo $2.20 million 42.13 -$18.71 million N/A N/A

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -369.86% -60.32% -35.83% Organovo -798.68% -60.96% -53.10%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Organovo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

