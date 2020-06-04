Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Chromadex (NYSE:CDXC) Critical Comparison

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -58.73% -132.48% -64.22% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

21.3% of Chromadex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Chromadex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chromadex has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chromadex and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Chromadex presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 84.02%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Chromadex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $46.29 million 6.28 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.10 Aphria $179.29 million 6.65 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.55

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chromadex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aphria beats Chromadex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

