Analyzing AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.58 billion 1.77 $161.39 million N/A N/A AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR $134.32 billion 1.07 $30.69 billion $2.09 4.92

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 6.28% 8.85% 5.37% AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR 22.20% 11.57% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 23,381 branches in China; and 13 overseas branches and 4 overseas representative offices. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

