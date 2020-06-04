Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

