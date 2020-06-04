Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

