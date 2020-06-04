SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report