SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get SGS alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.