Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NAV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAV. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navistar International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

