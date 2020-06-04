TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
SGS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
Navistar International Cut to “Neutral” at Longbow Research
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
TEMENOS AG/S Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S
Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report