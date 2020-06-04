TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

