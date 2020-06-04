Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 651.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.