Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

