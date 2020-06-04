Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TELNY. ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

