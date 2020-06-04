HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE HFC opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

