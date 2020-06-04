CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.